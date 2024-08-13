Mnangagwa pampers military

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has introduced several new initiatives to enhance the welfare of Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) members, emphasizing his administration's commitment to their well-being. This move comes in response to increasing political tensions and economic difficulties in Zimbabwe, where civil servants have been vocal about the diminishing value of their salaries.Speaking at the Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, Mnangagwa announced a range of measures aimed at improving conditions for the military. These include extending non-monetary incentives such as civil service housing loans and vehicle purchase schemes to ZDF members. Additionally, the government has expanded the military’s transport fleet by acquiring various vehicles to boost mobility and operational efficiency.Mnangagwa also revealed plans to build 3,000 new housing units for ZDF personnel, as part of a broader initiative to increase affordable housing nationwide. He stressed the importance of upgrading military healthcare facilities, ensuring they are well-equipped and stocked with necessary medical supplies. The construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base is being expedited as part of this effort.The relationship between Mnangagwa and the military has been crucial, particularly since the army's role in the coup that led to his rise to power in 2017. The military has remained a key support for his administration, helping to maintain stability and counter opposition challenges.