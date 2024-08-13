Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The City of Bulawayo has notified the motoring public that it will be carrying out improvement works on 5 intersections by allowing left turns only at the intersections. 
According to Dr E Mzingwane the Acting Town Clerk, this will simplify the traffic flow at the said intersections by addressing problems related to traffic congestion, safety, intersection efficiency, pedestrian safety, and public transport efficiency.



Source - newsday
