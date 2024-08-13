South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

As Zimbabwe faces criticism for the arrest of political activists, South Africa has stated that it cannot influence the decision to move the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from Harare.Despite calls from opposition groups within Zimbabwe and the region to relocate the summit due to concerns over human rights violations, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has emphasized that hosting the summit is a matter of tradition within SADC.DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela clarified that Zimbabwe, as the incoming chair of SADC, is automatically designated to host the summit. South Africa, therefore, has no authority to challenge this decision.The summit, set for August 17 in Harare, aims to focus on innovation as a driver for economic growth and development. Zimbabwe has already held preparatory events, including the Industrialisation Week and meetings of senior officials.President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed confidence in hosting a successful summit and thanked Zimbabweans for maintaining peace in the lead-up to the event.