'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has highlighted that Zimbabwe faces both emerging and traditional security threats, which have also impacted the country's economic stability.

Speaking at the 44th Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Mnangagwa identified threats such as transnational organized crime, human trafficking, cyber security issues, drug trafficking, and climate change-induced challenges.

Mnangagwa commended the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their efforts to address these challenges, emphasizing their expanded capacity-building and training programs. He praised the ongoing regional military cooperation and inter-force operability facilitated by these programs.

To support the military, Mnangagwa outlined several welfare improvements, including extending housing and vehicle purchase schemes, expanding the transport fleet with new vehicles, and constructing 3,000 new housing units for ZDF members. Additionally, the government is committed to enhancing military healthcare, with plans to equip all military hospitals and speed up the construction of the Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base.

Source - newzimbabwe

