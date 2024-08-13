South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa has reaffirmed its stance that dialogue is the best approach to resolve Zimbabwe's political and economic challenges, offering to mediate if needed.Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), emphasized that political issues should be addressed through peaceful discussions and that South Africa is willing to facilitate such dialogue.The current tension in Zimbabwe, marked by the arrest of pro-democracy activists and opposition leaders, has sparked criticism and calls from various quarters, including within Zimbabwe and the broader region, for the country to be removed as the host of the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit due to concerns about its human rights record.Monyela clarified that South Africa does not have the authority to influence the decision to shift the SADC summit from Harare. He stated that the hosting of the summit is determined by the regional organization's tradition, and since Zimbabwe is the incoming chair of SADC, it is designated to host the summit.In 2009, South Africa, under Thabo Mbeki, played a key role in mediating dialogue that led to the formation of Zimbabwe’s Government of National Unity (GNU).