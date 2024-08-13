Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

News / National

by Staff reporter

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot has hyped Warriors prospect Trey Nyoni following his good performance during the team's pre-season games.Nyoni was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents. He scored a spectacular goal on Sunday against Sevilla helping his side to win 4-1.The 17-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool from Leicester City last summer and earned his senior team debut under former coach Jurgen Klopp early this year in the FA Cup.What Liverpool Manager Said About Nyoni.With a good outing during the team's pre-season tour which saw him featuring in matches against Real Betis, Arsenal, Manchester United and Sevilla, the British media is already tipping him to be one of the youngsters to watch this season in the English Premier Soccer League which kicks off on Friday.Despite all the praise that Nyoni is getting, Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes it's not yet time for Nyoni."He only just turned 17 and his body still has to grow."We are really careful with him."He doesn't join every session, you can see his quality, he needs some time to grow to play at Premier League level but he is an interesting player," commented Slot about Nyoni in an interview.Nyoni is one of the promising talents in Liverpool's junior ranks and chances are high he might earn his Premier League debut, provided he maintains his top form.