Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Enraged by his brother-in-law's accusations of infidelity against his sister, a man from Masvingo took violent action, resulting in the death of the accuser.The incident took place on Sunday in Mwenezi, Masvingo province.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed that the suspect, 32-year-old Mkondisi Mandava, has been arrested in connection with the murder."Police in Masvingo are investigating a murder case that occurred at Chambarara Business Centre in Mwenezi on August 11, 2024," Nyathi stated. "The suspect, Mkondisi Mandava, allegedly head-butted the victim, Felix Sibanda, on the forehead before stabbing him multiple times in the thighs with a knife. The altercation reportedly arose from a dispute in which the victim accused Mandava's sister of infidelity and threatened to assault her."