3 car thieves arrested

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
In Harare, police have arrested three suspected car thieves - Deniver Tinotenda Kazembe (26), Nicholas Kudzaishe Chinyangara (48), and Edwin Mupako (37) - and recovered six stolen vehicles.

The arrests, which occurred on August 8, 2024, followed a tip-off about Kazembe selling a stolen Honda Fit, which led to further discoveries and the apprehension of the other suspects.

The stolen vehicles were taken between May and early August 2024, targeting parked cars at nightclubs and shopping centers. The suspects face six theft charges.

Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that police are vigilant and encourage the public to report any criminal activities.

For tips, individuals can contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.

Source - The Herald
