Simba Rushwaya dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean veteran sports journalist Simba Rushwaya has passed away at 49 from colon cancer at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.A distinguished figure in Zimbabwean sports journalism, Rushwaya worked for The Herald, Alpha Media Holdings, Daily News, Manica Post, and other media outlets.Trained in mass communication at Harare Polytechnic in the late 1990s, Rushwaya, originally from Birchenough Bridge in Manicaland province, was known for his kindness, friendliness, and patience.He was most recently writing the "Eastern Sports Echoes" column for Manica Post and was a passionate fan of Caps United, Kaizer Chiefs, Arsenal, and Real Madrid.His extensive career included significant contributions to Zimbabwe's sports discourse and development, with stints in Marange diamond fields and South Africa.