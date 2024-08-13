Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A Hwange woman in her 40s, identified as Loveness Ncube from Number 3 Makwika Village, was airlifted to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after being trampled by an elephant. Ncube was reportedly collecting charcoal at an old mine dumpsite when the attack occurred. Sources suggest she may have sustained a spinal injury.

Initially taken to St Patrick’s Hospital, Ncube's critical condition necessitated her transfer to Bulawayo. Local residents are calling for the urgent finalization of the Parks and Wildlife Bill, which aims to address human-wildlife conflicts and provide compensation for victims. The government is also developing a Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund.

Green Shango Environment Trust director Daniel Sithole criticized the lack of support for human victims compared to wildlife, highlighting the need for more effective measures. Hwange residents and the Women Coalition of Zimbabwe have emphasized the importance of community-driven solutions and the urgent need for improved support systems.

The incident underscores growing conflicts between wildlife and human settlements, exacerbated by habitat loss due to mining activities.

Source - The Chronicle

