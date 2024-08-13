Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zimbabwean Minister of Sport, Kirsty Coventry, is strongly tipped to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the current president, Thomas Bach, announced he would not seek a third term. The new president will be elected during the IOC's 143rd session in Athens from March 18-21, 2025, and will take office in June.

Coventry, a 40-year-old former Olympic swimmer, is one of the leading candidates, with some IOC observers speculating she could become the first woman to hold the position in the IOC's 130-year history. Other potential candidates include Aruban IOC Vice-President Nicole Hoevertsz, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe, and several IOC executive board members.

Bach, who has led the IOC since 2013, emphasized the need for new leadership to navigate the challenges of a digital and politically complex world. His successor will take over as the Olympic Games are planned through 2034, with growing interest in future editions. The next president will also need to continue fostering global dialogue within the Olympic movement.

