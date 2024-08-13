Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

News / National

by Staff reporter

A street trader ran into her house and locked herself inside and watched in trauma while a group of people wearing Operation Dudula T-shirts ransacked her vegetable stall in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.For about 30 minutes the woman, who managed to save some of her stock, stood in her shack in fear after her tomatoes, onions and potatoes were tossed to the ground as the group of men and women chanted Struggle songs. The group included residents with Patriotic Alliance regalia.She came out after some members of the group had moved on to other shops and stalls. She told Sowetan that she was from Mozambique and has been in South Africa for about 12 years and had permit documents for her stay in the country."I have six kids. When these people came, I showed them my permits and they told me that those papers don't work. I don't even know where to start. I don't even have money to go home in Maputo but I want to go back home because you can see I'm being abused here," said the woman who did not want to be named fearing for her life.The raids and forceful removal of migrant-owned shops began on Monday after the shooting of a man, allegedly by a shop owner, on Saturday in White City. Residents affiliated with Operation Dudula moved around and identified tuck shops in the area and removed owners who are not South African. They would help them pack up and organise transport for them against their will.Shop owners Sowetan approached yesterday refused to speak out of fear. Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula said communities need to feel safe."It's very frustrating that they are even ready to pick up guns and shoot at us. They need to leave and we will close all the shops around White City and it's not going to end here. We will close down all the tuck shops and talk to different stakeholders to help our people to take over," Dabula said.During the raid, a police van and a Quantum including a minibus with crime prevention wardens arrived. But they remained in their cars for about five minutes before they left and didn't come back.Anna Mnisi, 42, the mother of Lusanda Ngxongo, 24, who was shot on Saturday in a shop said her son was still in ICU at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital."I received a call in the afternoon that my son was shot and I should rush to the clinic. When I rushed to the clinic, I was told that my son was at a hospital. I was told by my neighbours that after he came from work he and his friend decided to get a drink from a shop. He spilt the drink on the floor and the shop owner got angry and shot him twice in the stomach," said Mnisi.Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said they are investigating a case of attempted murder docket."I can confirm that there was a person shot and injured and the person is in a stable condition in hospital," Kweza said. About 18 tuck shops had been raided by 4pm yesterday.