Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A street trader ran into her house and locked herself inside and watched in trauma while a group of people wearing Operation Dudula T-shirts ransacked her vegetable stall in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.

For about 30 minutes the woman, who managed to save some of her stock, stood in her shack in fear after her tomatoes, onions and potatoes were tossed to the ground as the group of men and women chanted Struggle songs. The group included residents with Patriotic Alliance regalia.

She came out after some members of the group had moved on to other shops and stalls. She told Sowetan that she was from Mozambique and has been in South Africa for about 12 years and had permit documents for her stay in the country.

"I have six kids. When these people came, I showed them my permits and they told me that those papers don't work. I don't even know where to start. I don't even have money to go home in Maputo but I want to go back home because you can see I'm being abused here," said the woman who did not want to be named fearing for her life.

The raids and forceful removal of migrant-owned shops began on Monday after the shooting of a man, allegedly by a shop owner, on Saturday in White City.  Residents affiliated with Operation Dudula moved around and identified tuck shops in the area and removed owners who are not South African. They would help them pack up and organise transport for them against their will.

Shop owners Sowetan approached yesterday refused to speak out of fear. Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula said communities need to feel safe.

"It's very frustrating that they are even ready to pick up guns and shoot at us. They need to leave and we will close all the shops around White City and it's not going to end here. We will close down all the tuck shops and talk to different stakeholders to help our people to take over," Dabula said.

During the raid, a police van and a Quantum including a minibus with crime prevention wardens arrived. But they remained in their cars for about five minutes before they left and didn't come back.

Anna Mnisi, 42, the mother of Lusanda Ngxongo, 24, who was shot on Saturday in a shop said her son was still in ICU at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

"I received a call in the afternoon that my son was shot and I should rush to the clinic. When I rushed to the clinic, I was told that my son was at a hospital. I was told by my neighbours that after he came from work he and his friend decided to get a drink from a shop. He spilt the drink on the floor and the shop owner got angry and shot him twice in the stomach," said Mnisi.

Police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza said they are investigating a case of attempted murder docket.

"I can confirm that there was a person shot and injured and the person is in a stable condition in hospital," Kweza said. About 18 tuck shops had been raided by 4pm yesterday.


Source - SowetanLIVE
More on: #Spazas, #Dudula, #Raid

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

3 hrs ago | 646 Views

3 car thieves arrested

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

6 hrs ago | 634 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

6 hrs ago | 632 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

7 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

7 hrs ago | 782 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

7 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Businessman approaches High Court over magistrates ruling

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man stabs lover

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimra bemoans Chirundu border porosity

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa to construct 3,000 housing units for ZDF members

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

2 killed, 35 injured in horror road crash

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bulawayo tightens water rationing as supplies dwindle

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimra mulls severe penalty on tax debts

7 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe takes over Sadc Council of Ministers reins

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa parades broke forces; mums on stipends

17 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Why NetEnt stands out as a top-tier game developer

18 hrs ago | 56 Views

Not Just GamStop: Self-exclusion software Zimbabwean players can use

18 hrs ago | 39 Views

The State of Zimbabwe's Education System and the Need for Industrial Placements for Unexperienced Lecturers

18 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe military needs to transform from a ZANLA force to a national army

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

Invest in experiences

18 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe opposition rejects Mnangagwa's facade

22 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Zanu-PF has betrayed Zimbabwe war heroes

22 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zapu calls for SADC action against Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 418 Views

'Zimbabwe economic growth unstoppable,' claims Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man stabs cheating sister's boyfriend

22 hrs ago | 698 Views

Harare man kills infant for being born without his permission

22 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa commends Zimbabwe Defence Forces

22 hrs ago | 160 Views

USAid car accident kills a Zimbabwean in Chipinge

13 Aug 2024 at 13:13hrs | 667 Views

'King Mambo' annoints his chiefs

13 Aug 2024 at 12:52hrs | 875 Views

5 reasons why Zimbabwe is a popular destination

13 Aug 2024 at 07:48hrs | 633 Views

Mnangagwa honours truck driver

13 Aug 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1177 Views

US ally pulls out of Zimbabwe match amid diplomatic tiff

13 Aug 2024 at 07:06hrs | 2125 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi's beef with Zimbabwe resurfaces

13 Aug 2024 at 07:05hrs | 1747 Views

'African lion faces extinction'

13 Aug 2024 at 07:04hrs | 325 Views

Bunjira Jnr gets Warriors select call-up

13 Aug 2024 at 07:03hrs | 304 Views

Chamisa wants a political settlement

13 Aug 2024 at 07:01hrs | 731 Views

6 killed in Bulawayo-Plumtree Highway accident

13 Aug 2024 at 07:00hrs | 673 Views

Awareness of responsible gambling in Zimbabwe's community

12 Aug 2024 at 20:00hrs | 197 Views

Soldiers blamed for provoking the fatal shooting of 3

12 Aug 2024 at 16:48hrs | 1793 Views