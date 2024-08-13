Latest News Editor's Choice


Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
ZIMBABWE international striker Prince Dube was on target for Young Africans as they won 4-1 against his former team Azam in the Tanzanian Community Shield Trophy.

Dube was on target in the 25th minute of the game which was his first competitive match for Young Africans who are popularly known as Yanga on Sunday.

Dube is hoping to revive his career at Yanga, following a disastrous campaign with Azam last season, which was mired with injuries and boardroom issues that saw him leave the club.

Dube is said to have believed that his contract with Azam was ending on June 30, yet it still had two more years. In the ensuing fallout, Dube stopped training with Azam to push for his release.

Azam then demanded US$300 000 for his release while the striker, at one stage, offered US$250 000 to be set free. In 2020, Dube became the third Zimbabwean at Azam, joining from Highlanders at a reported US$50 000 fee

