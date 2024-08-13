Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS international Marshal Munetsi has been named as the first vice-captain of Stade de Reims ahead of the start of the new soccer season in France.Teddy Teuma, who joined the club last year, is the new captain. A statement by Stade de Reims reads: "Marshall Munetsi, recognised for his key role in the integration of young people and the cohesion of the group, will continue to occupy a central place in the SDR locker room. Emmanuel Agbadou and Yehvann Diouf assert themselves, for their part, as new pillars of the collective."Munetsi has been with the club since 2019 when he joined them from South African giants Orlando Pirates.Captain Teuma said: "It's a source of pride and joy to wear this armband. It's part of what I want to build with the Club. I want to be the captain that Stade de Reims deserves. I don't claim to replace Yunis and I don't intend to do so. We are several leaders in the locker room, including Marshall, Yehvann and Agba. Our goal is to support the youngsters and pull the whole group up."