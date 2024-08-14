Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of five suspected hitmen, accused of being hired to assassinate Harare businessman Oliver Tendai Chipindu, was delayed again due to an application by the defense to have the magistrate recused.The accused - Moses Monde, Malvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Norbert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga - are facing charges of assault and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Their lawyer, Moffat Makuvatsine, argued that the case should be moved back to Court 17, citing concerns over the impartiality of the current court.The State, represented by Ephraim Zinyandu, countered that the application lacked legal merit and emphasized that the court had the discretion to decide the trial venue. A ruling on the recusal application is expected soon, with the trial slated to begin on August 19.The case stems from allegations that Obrian Obert Mapurisa, who remains at large, hired the accused to harm Chipindu after a business deal involving $800,000 for gas tankers went awry.The hitmen, based in South Africa, allegedly met with Chipindu in Harare to discuss their mission but were later arrested after Chipindu recorded the conversation and reported them to the police.