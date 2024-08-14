Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

News / National

Zimbabwe's ongoing infrastructure development is anticipated to inspire other Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states as they gather for the 44th SADC Summit, where President Mnangagwa will assume the bloc's chairmanship.Zambian Pan-Africanist and development activist, Mr. Edgar Silwimba, who is already in Harare for the summit, praised Zimbabwe's progress, highlighting the significance of infrastructure in driving economic development.Silwimba noted that upon his arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, he was impressed by the modern facilities, which he believes exemplify the type of development that can transform nations from being labeled as poor to becoming industrialized. He emphasized the importance of infrastructure in boosting regional trade through improved connectivity and commended Zimbabwe's efforts in areas such as agriculture, energy, and dam construction.Silwimba expects that President Mnangagwa's focus on infrastructure will serve as a model for the entire SADC region, as many member states face similar challenges. He expressed hope that the initiatives underway in Zimbabwe will have a positive ripple effect across the region, contributing to broader development goals. Under President Mnangagwa's leadership, Zimbabwe has seen significant progress, including new and rehabilitated roads, modernized airports and border posts, and the construction of a new parliament building.