Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of Priscilla Charumbira, the City of Harare's principal town planner, continued with testimony from a witness about land transfer procedures. Charumbira is accused of unlawfully approving the conversion of recreational land to commercial land without the required approval from the Minister of Local Government and Public Works.During cross-examination, defense lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku argued that Charumbira did not need ministerial approval because the land in question was not recently acquired under the Urban Councils Act. Council minutes from July 2016 show that Harare City had approved the land sale, but the State alleges that Charumbira committed fraud by failing to obtain the necessary approvals.Mrs. Wadzanai Vutuza, another principal town planner, testified that there were no formal documents outlining a town planner's responsibilities, and they relied on verbal instructions. The prosecution claims that between May 2016 and November 2017, Charumbira misrepresented facts to induce the Harare City Council to sell the property to Tulabelle and Atticus Investments for $450,000, bypassing required procedures.Charumbira is accused of creating a retrospective site plan to suit the advertisement and approving the subdivision of the property without following the necessary steps. She denies all charges, with the defense arguing that she did not create or approve the subdivision as alleged. The trial is set to continue with the State leading another witness.