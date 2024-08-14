SADC must free itself from foreign funding

News / National

by Staff reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava emphasized the need for Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to reduce their reliance on international partners for financing and instead focus on meeting their financial and statutory obligations.Speaking at the closing ceremony of the SADC Council of Ministers meeting, which he now chairs, Ambassador Shava highlighted the importance of self-reliance for the successful implementation of the region's transformative strategies, particularly in infrastructural development, industrialization, and regional integration.He urged the 16-member bloc to streamline its decision-making processes and prioritize actions with the highest chances of success. Shava also stressed the critical importance of peace and security as the foundation for sustained development in the region, calling for collective investment to address emerging challenges.Shava reaffirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to leading the regional bloc in its new role, emphasizing the need to leverage the region's natural resources and human capital through innovative technologies. He also underscored the importance of value addition and beneficiation of primary commodities to create jobs and boost export earnings.SADC Executive Secretary Mr. Elias Magosi noted progress in regional peace and security but acknowledged the need for increased efforts in infrastructural development. President Mnangagwa is set to assume the Chairmanship of SADC at the upcoming 44th SADC Summit, taking over from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.