Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
As Zimbabwe assumes the Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), it is hosting a Public Lecture at the University of Zimbabwe, where President Mnangagwa will deliver the keynote address.

The lecture, themed "Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy," aligns with the broader theme of the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit: "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC."

The event, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, aims to establish a framework for enhancing research capacity and innovation ecosystems across all educational levels in the SADC region. This foundation is intended to support the region's industrialization and sustainable development.

In addition to President Mnangagwa, the event will feature Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, and other regional leaders. The Public Lecture will include a high-level panel discussion with policymakers and academic leaders, as well as tours of the University of Zimbabwe's Innovation Hub and other facilities.

The lecture serves as a precursor to the arrival of SADC Heads of State, who will gather for the 44th Summit. At the Summit, Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will hand over the SADC Chairmanship to President Mnangagwa. The event will also include visits to significant sites such as the Geo Pomona Waste Management Facility and the Museum of African Liberation.

Source - The Herald

