Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is in the process of introducing computerized and online border management systems at all entry points to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, minimize human interaction, and curb potential corruption. 
Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently visited the Immigration Department at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to assess the progress of this initiative.
Minister Kazembe highlighted that the integrated computerized system, which includes the civil registry, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Immigration Department, is nearly complete. The online border management system has already been implemented at the airport, with most hardware in place and the system operational, significantly reducing queues at arrivals and departures.

The new system matches travelers' faces with their passport details to ensure accuracy and security. Minister Kazembe expressed satisfaction with the progress and confirmed that the system would be rolled out across all border posts, with completion expected by the end of the year. The goal is to fully automate the border management process, eliminating the need for manual systems and further improving efficiency at the country's borders.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Border, #Online, #Zimra

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chief in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

15 hrs ago | 182 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

19 hrs ago | 322 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

19 hrs ago | 1713 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

21 hrs ago | 800 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

22 hrs ago | 790 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

22 hrs ago | 2215 Views

3 car thieves arrested

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

14 Aug 2024 at 10:11hrs | 721 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

14 Aug 2024 at 09:54hrs | 1139 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

14 Aug 2024 at 09:52hrs | 786 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

14 Aug 2024 at 09:05hrs | 1063 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

14 Aug 2024 at 08:54hrs | 586 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1242 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

14 Aug 2024 at 08:52hrs | 559 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

14 Aug 2024 at 08:47hrs | 784 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

14 Aug 2024 at 08:45hrs | 960 Views

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:44hrs | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:42hrs | 92 Views