Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is in the process of introducing computerized and online border management systems at all entry points to enhance efficiency, reduce errors, minimize human interaction, and curb potential corruption.Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe recently visited the Immigration Department at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to assess the progress of this initiative.Minister Kazembe highlighted that the integrated computerized system, which includes the civil registry, Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Immigration Department, is nearly complete. The online border management system has already been implemented at the airport, with most hardware in place and the system operational, significantly reducing queues at arrivals and departures.The new system matches travelers' faces with their passport details to ensure accuracy and security. Minister Kazembe expressed satisfaction with the progress and confirmed that the system would be rolled out across all border posts, with completion expected by the end of the year. The goal is to fully automate the border management process, eliminating the need for manual systems and further improving efficiency at the country's borders.