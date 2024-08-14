Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is fully prepared to host the 44th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government this weekend in Harare.The summit, set to take place at the new Parliament building in Mount Hampden, will operate under the theme "Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC." During the event, President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of the 16-member regional bloc, positioning Zimbabwe to play a key role in shaping the region's development agenda.In preparation for the summit, Zimbabwe has completed significant infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of an 11kV dedicated power feeder and a 2.8-megalitre water reservoir to ensure continuous power and water supply throughout the event. The Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Kanyemba, and New Parliament Roads have been completed, with additional roadworks and beautification projects also finalized.A new VVIP Lounge at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has been constructed, equipped with necessary facilities, and other infrastructural improvements have been made, including the installation of traffic lights, street lighting, and flag hoisting across key routes in Harare. High-speed internet service has been ensured at Parliament and all official venues, while medical facilities, exhibition setups, and interpretation equipment have been put in place.President Mnangagwa is scheduled to deliver the 7th SADC Public Lecture at the University of Zimbabwe, marking the start of summit activities. The event will be attended by Heads of State and Government from 16 SADC member countries, as well as regional and continental observers. The summit will be live-streamed across national media and social media platforms.