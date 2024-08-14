Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF councillors in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, have accused the government of interfering in their operations after the Local Government ministry suspended Mudzi Rural District Council chairperson Arnold Katsande.The councillors allege that Katsande is being unfairly targeted following the suspension of the council's head of finance, Royal Round, after an audit revealed the misappropriation of over US$500,000. Round, a Zanu-PF provincial member, was suspended along with the council's environmental officer, Tendai Musandiriri, who was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud.The 22 councillors have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Senate President Mabel Chinomona, expressing their concerns and defending Katsande, arguing that the decision to suspend Round was a collective one following due process. They emphasize that Katsande should not be singled out for actions approved by the entire council.The audit report that led to the suspensions highlighted significant financial discrepancies, including unbilled amounts from over 30 gold mines and missed land levy payments, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the council. The councillors feel they are being victimized for performing their duties in accordance with the audit's findings.