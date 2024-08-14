Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF councillors in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, have accused the government of interfering in their operations after the Local Government ministry suspended Mudzi Rural District Council chairperson Arnold Katsande.

The councillors allege that Katsande is being unfairly targeted following the suspension of the council's head of finance, Royal Round, after an audit revealed the misappropriation of over US$500,000. Round, a Zanu-PF provincial member, was suspended along with the council's environmental officer, Tendai Musandiriri, who was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud.

The 22 councillors have written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Senate President Mabel Chinomona, expressing their concerns and defending Katsande, arguing that the decision to suspend Round was a collective one following due process. They emphasize that Katsande should not be singled out for actions approved by the entire council.

The audit report that led to the suspensions highlighted significant financial discrepancies, including unbilled amounts from over 30 gold mines and missed land levy payments, resulting in substantial revenue losses for the council. The councillors feel they are being victimized for performing their duties in accordance with the audit's findings.

Source - newsday

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chief in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

15 hrs ago | 180 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

18 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

19 hrs ago | 320 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

19 hrs ago | 1696 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

21 hrs ago | 786 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

21 hrs ago | 2195 Views

3 car thieves arrested

22 hrs ago | 435 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

24 hrs ago | 717 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

14 Aug 2024 at 09:54hrs | 1134 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

14 Aug 2024 at 09:52hrs | 781 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

14 Aug 2024 at 09:05hrs | 1060 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

14 Aug 2024 at 08:54hrs | 585 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1238 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

14 Aug 2024 at 08:52hrs | 556 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

14 Aug 2024 at 08:47hrs | 783 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

14 Aug 2024 at 08:45hrs | 954 Views

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:44hrs | 138 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:42hrs | 92 Views