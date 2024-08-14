Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pressure is intensifying on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the United Nations (UN) Human Rights body has expressed concern over the growing crackdown on civil society, arrests of opposition members, and threats against dissenting voices ahead of the upcoming SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Mt Hampden on Saturday.This comes as the government has escalated its efforts to suppress dissent, with fears of potential protests during the summit leading to the arbitrary detention of over 100 individuals.The UN Human Rights office has called on the government to immediately release those detained for exercising their constitutional rights."We are concerned by reports of arrests, harassment, and intimidation of human rights defenders and political activists in the lead-up to the @SADC_News summit. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and the protection of civic space," the UN Human Rights office posted on X.