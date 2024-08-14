Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

News / National

by Staff reporter

Many people who rely on vending in towns and cities are eager for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government Summit to conclude so they can resume their livelihoods.In preparation for the summit, the government initiated a crackdown to clear vendors, touts, and unregistered kombis from major cities and towns. Police and soldiers have been deployed to prevent potential protests during the event.Vendors report that their goods have been confiscated, with perishable items like fruits and vegetables going bad, making it difficult to restock. Christian Madambi, a fruit vendor, lost goods worth US$200 and is struggling to replenish his inventory. In Chinhoyi, vendor Marvelous Chitani expressed frustration at being removed from the streets, noting the impact on his ability to pay rent.Some vendors have compared the situation to the restrictive conditions of the COVID-19 era, describing it as an oppression of their livelihoods. Samuel Wadzai, executive director of Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation, criticized the government for not providing alternative trading spaces before removing vendors from the streets.