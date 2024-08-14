Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare residents are outraged over what they describe as "illegal and corrupt" land distribution by the Harare City Council, particularly in the affluent Borrowdale neighborhood. During a recent inquiry established by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Robert Mutyasire of the Borrowdale Residents and Ratepayers Association criticized the local authorities for disregarding community input and allowing questionable developments in sensitive wetland areas.Mutyasire alleged that land allocation has become arbitrary and indiscriminate due to high demand for property in Borrowdale. He noted that developments have encroached on environmental areas such as rivers and wetlands, which were previously protected. He cited a specific case where a residential development was approved on what was once a natural waterway.Residents have repeatedly petitioned the council against these developments since January 2018, but their concerns have been ignored. Mutyasire also highlighted a conflict of interest involving a city council employee who holds dual roles as both a development overseer and a private project manager. Despite a demolition order for certain properties, enforcement has not been carried out.