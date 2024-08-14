US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders) has expressed serious concerns to Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava regarding the suppression of civil space, arrests of opposition members, and threats to dissenting voices ahead of the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.Southern Defenders chairperson Adriano Nuvunga criticized the government's recent crackdown on pro-democracy and opposition activists, which has seen over 100 people arbitrarily detained. Nuvunga urged the government to release those arrested, emphasizing that their detention violates their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.The crackdown began on June 16, targeting 79 members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during a private event in Harare. The police arrested the group, used batons and teargas, and caused injuries, including one activist requiring surgery. Only two individuals have been granted bail.Southern Defenders called on SADC member states to pressure the Zimbabwean government to release all detainees and respect human rights, particularly as Zimbabwe prepares to assume the SADC chairmanship.