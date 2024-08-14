Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five Bulawayo police officers - Herbert Kanyinji, Bornwell Mahachi, Amiga Shumba, Norge Rapayi, and Mbekezeli Bhebhe - have been acquitted by the High Court of charges related to the death of a suspected armed robber, Nkululeko Banda. The officers had been accused of killing Banda during his arrest on March 30, 2021.According to the court, the officers were part of a team sent to apprehend Banda, who was a suspect in multiple robberies. They entered Banda's home and a struggle ensued when he resisted arrest. Banda was eventually subdued, but he later suffered a seizure and died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).The court heard conflicting testimonies. Banda's wife, Rejoice Nyathi, witnessed the police entering the bedroom but did not see the actual assault and could not identify the officers involved. Other witnesses, including Banda's stepfather and UBH staff, testified that Banda was dead upon arrival at the hospital, with a post-mortem indicating asphyxia due to neck constriction.Justice Evangelista Kabasa found that the evidence did not conclusively link the officers' actions to Banda's cause of death. The judge noted that the visible marks on Banda's body could have been caused by friction or other factors unrelated to the assault. The State's failure to prove beyond reasonable doubt led to the officers' acquittal.