Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Walter Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries and owner of Yadah FC, is set to unveil a significant sponsorship deal of US$320,000 for the Women’s Football Super League. The announcement, scheduled for tomorrow at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, aims to bolster women's football in Zimbabwe, which has faced chronic underfunding and neglect.

Magaya's sponsorship will support all 16 top-flight teams in the league and includes a knockout tournament. He expressed his commitment to restoring the prominence of women's football in the country and hopes to see Zimbabwean women’s teams excel on the global stage, including aspirations for the Mighty Warriors to qualify for major tournaments like the World Cup.

Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League Chairperson Theresa Maguraushe welcomed the sponsorship, highlighting its importance given the financial struggles many clubs have faced. This deal marks the first time the league will have a title sponsor since Marange Resources' involvement in 2013.

In addition to the sponsorship announcement, Magaya will use the event to celebrate the national senior men's rugby team, the Sables, for their recent Rugby Africa Cup victory, and to honor sprinters Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba for their performances at the Paris Olympic Games.

The unveiling ceremony will be attended by various dignitaries, including sports figures, government officials, and celebrities.

