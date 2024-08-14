Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has seized luxury vehicles owned by the wives of Hosiah Chisango, the Harare town clerk currently in remand prison on corruption charges. 
The vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner and a Mercedes-Benz, were allegedly purchased using funds from Chisango's corrupt activities at Town House.
Chisango was arrested last month over a US$9.2 million streetlights contract awarded to Juluka Endo Joint Venture, owned by businessman Moses Mpofu, who is also in remand. The contract allegedly bypassed proper procedures and was awarded to a company with a poor track record.

In addition to the vehicles, ZACC is targeting a mansion in Mt Pleasant, which is under construction and reportedly being built for one of Chisango's wives. The ZACC believes the mansion and vehicles were financed through the proceeds of Chisango's alleged corruption.

ZACC officials have confirmed the confiscation but declined to comment further due to the ongoing court case. Chisango is scheduled to appear in court again on August 22.

Source - newsday
