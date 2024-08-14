Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled for August 17, are complete. The summit will be held at the New Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden.Vice President Constantino Chiwenga reported that all major access roads to the venue - the Harare-Chirundu, Harare-Kanyemba, and New Parliament Roads - are open. The VVIP Lounge at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport is finished, and traffic lights, street lighting, and city beautification efforts are complete.The New Parliament Building has been equipped with an 11kV Dedicated Feeder and a 4MVA, 33/11kV transformer to ensure uninterrupted power. Accommodation and medical facilities are finalized, and an exhibition of SADC artefacts is set up at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.The Executive SADC Secretary arrived on August 6, and the Senior Officials Meetings began on August 8, with Zimbabwe assuming the chairmanship from Angola. The police are on high alert to prevent any disruptions during the summit.