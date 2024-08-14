Chief in bribery storm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Hurungwe traditional leader, Chief Elfas Dendera, is facing allegations of bribery in connection with a US$1 billion investment project. The project, a cement manufacturing plant and thermal power station by WlH-ZIM Cement (Private) Limited, aims to develop Magunje.According to reports, Chief Dendera is accused of demanding a bribe from the investors to persuade locals to support the project. His demands allegedly include a town house, a vehicle, US$5,000 in cash, and improvements to his homestead. Chief Dendera confirmed making these demands but claimed they were made after the investors asked what they could offer him.The project has faced criticism from some villagers and local civic organizations due to potential environmental impacts on nearby Magunje Dam and health concerns. Chief Dendera has also raised these environmental concerns with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), though investors believe his concerns may be a pretext to justify his bribe demands.The project, if completed, is expected to bring significant economic benefits, including job creation and infrastructure development, without displacing villagers. EMA is currently reviewing the project's Environmental Impact Assessment report.