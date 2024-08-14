Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has accused its president and Minister of Land and Rural Development Mzwandile Nyhontso of undermining the national leadership.

Speaking with 'The Star' on Wednesday, party's Deputy Secretary General Mbuso Dlamini said Nyhontso didn't consult with the National Executive Committee (NEC) prior to joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

"He didn't consult the NEC or any PAC structure. It was only him and Apa Pooe who took the decision to be part of the GNU.

"We have tried all means to talk to him but he is so stubborn. Even the elders of the PAC like Prof Sipho Shabalala tried to engage him but all in vain. He thinks he is bigger than anyone," Dlamini said.

He continued to say the PAC distances itself from the so-called GNU and Nyhontso's participation to it under the name of PAC, as the minister.

He said his organisation rejected what he described as the "sell-out" deal between the ANC and the DA that was made after the general elections.

"To us what is referred as the GNU is nothing but a secret merger between proponents of settler colonialism and capitalism together with their ‘black puppets' to preserve and advance their interests than putting the interests of the marginalised African majority first.

"The PAC's position is very clear, we reject any deal that seeks to put the oppressor and the oppressed, the dispossessor and the dispossessed, or the slave-driver and the slave together to govern the country.

"As for Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso's participation as the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, we also distance ourselves to his decision to involve himself in the grand coalition with the DA. His decision was not endorsed by the NEC of the Pan Africanist Congress," Dlamini emphasised.

Attempts to get Nyhontso's comments were unsuccessful at the time of print.

Dlamini dismissed allegations that the party was only being vocal now because they were not getting what they expected from party president, saying that the organisation had always raised concerns over their participation in the GNU.

"It is not true that it is only now that we are voicing our dissatisfaction. We tried to deal with this matter internally but his arrogance has made us call a national meeting to resolve on this," he concluded.


Source - The Star
More on: #PAC, #ANC,

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chief in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

15 hrs ago | 183 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

18 hrs ago | 548 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

19 hrs ago | 348 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

19 hrs ago | 322 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

19 hrs ago | 1715 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

21 hrs ago | 802 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

22 hrs ago | 790 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

22 hrs ago | 2218 Views

3 car thieves arrested

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

14 Aug 2024 at 10:11hrs | 721 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

14 Aug 2024 at 09:54hrs | 1140 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

14 Aug 2024 at 09:52hrs | 786 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

14 Aug 2024 at 09:05hrs | 1065 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

14 Aug 2024 at 08:54hrs | 586 Views

'Zimbabwe facing security threats'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:53hrs | 1243 Views

South Africa has no authority to shift SADC Summit from Zimbabwe

14 Aug 2024 at 08:52hrs | 560 Views

Bulawayo introduces left turns only intersections

14 Aug 2024 at 08:47hrs | 786 Views

Mnangagwa pampers military

14 Aug 2024 at 08:45hrs | 960 Views

'Zimbabwe jails are not based on partisan matters'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:44hrs | 140 Views

'Mnangagwa regime puts liberation heroes' values under threat'

14 Aug 2024 at 08:42hrs | 92 Views