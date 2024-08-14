PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) has accused its president and Minister of Land and Rural Development Mzwandile Nyhontso of undermining the national leadership.Speaking with 'The Star' on Wednesday, party's Deputy Secretary General Mbuso Dlamini said Nyhontso didn't consult with the National Executive Committee (NEC) prior to joining the Government of National Unity (GNU)."He didn't consult the NEC or any PAC structure. It was only him and Apa Pooe who took the decision to be part of the GNU."We have tried all means to talk to him but he is so stubborn. Even the elders of the PAC like Prof Sipho Shabalala tried to engage him but all in vain. He thinks he is bigger than anyone," Dlamini said.He continued to say the PAC distances itself from the so-called GNU and Nyhontso's participation to it under the name of PAC, as the minister.He said his organisation rejected what he described as the "sell-out" deal between the ANC and the DA that was made after the general elections."To us what is referred as the GNU is nothing but a secret merger between proponents of settler colonialism and capitalism together with their ‘black puppets' to preserve and advance their interests than putting the interests of the marginalised African majority first."The PAC's position is very clear, we reject any deal that seeks to put the oppressor and the oppressed, the dispossessor and the dispossessed, or the slave-driver and the slave together to govern the country."As for Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso's participation as the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, we also distance ourselves to his decision to involve himself in the grand coalition with the DA. His decision was not endorsed by the NEC of the Pan Africanist Congress," Dlamini emphasised.Attempts to get Nyhontso's comments were unsuccessful at the time of print.Dlamini dismissed allegations that the party was only being vocal now because they were not getting what they expected from party president, saying that the organisation had always raised concerns over their participation in the GNU."It is not true that it is only now that we are voicing our dissatisfaction. We tried to deal with this matter internally but his arrogance has made us call a national meeting to resolve on this," he concluded.