Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

In June, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) approved building plans valued at US$6,523,808, marking a 32.95% increase from the previous month.A total of 328 building plans were processed, with 230 approved and 98 sent back for corrections. The number of submitted plans decreased by 3.08% compared to May.The council conducted 1,620 inspections, raising about US$14,209.90 from various activities, including inspections and advertising sign processing.The focus has been on addressing dilapidated and unsightly buildings in the central business district, as well as handling buildings that have become sites for immoral activities and drug abuse.Limited resources have constrained the council's ability to address all dangerous buildings promptly.