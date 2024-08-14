Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cowdray Park Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu has warned residents against digging wells in their yards due to significant health risks. This advisory comes amid acute water shortages in the city, which have led many to dig backyard wells as a temporary solution.Ndlovu emphasized that these wells can contaminate underground water supplies, posing serious safety hazards. Open wells are particularly dangerous for children, adding to the urgency of avoiding such practices. He noted that while the city's mandate is to provide clean, potable water through taps, the prolonged water outages have driven residents to seek alternative sources.To address these challenges, the city provides water through bowsers during outages and advises residents to use these safer sources. Ndlovu assured that the local authority is dedicated to enhancing water infrastructure to ensure a consistent supply of clean water for all residents.