Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lozwi King Mambo, also known as Mike Moyo, who was crowned in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South, in 2019, has recently appointed eight chiefs and eleven assistants to oversee the Bulawayo Metropolitan province. The new appointments were announced on Saturday in Bulawayo.The newly appointed chiefs include Emella Ncube for Nkulumane, Jahanna Ngwenya for Emganwini, Elliot Moyo for Entumbane, Loice Mazuruse for Pumula North, Amos Sibanda for Barbourfields, Shamiso Marima for Cowdray Park, Caston Bimha for Mpopoma, and Micah Ndebele for Pumula East. The Royal Mambo newsletter conveyed the congratulations to these individuals following their anointment on August 10.King Mambo had previously expressed frustration over being excluded by the Bulawayo City Council from road renaming efforts, which led to threats of removing King Lobengula Street plaques as a protest. The Mambo Dynasty Trust, established in July 2015, has been actively working to revive the Mambo monarchy, which fell in 1835 with the last Mambo Tjilisamhulu.