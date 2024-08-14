News / National
BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president
2 hrs ago | Views
Floyd Shivambu resigned as the EFF's deputy president on Wednesday night.
Well-placed national leadership sources told News24 that Shivambu's reasons for leaving were secret.
A press briefing is expected to be held at 12:00.
This is a developing story.
Source - news24