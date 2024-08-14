Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Floyd Shivambu resigned as the EFF's deputy president on Wednesday night.

Well-placed national leadership sources told News24 that Shivambu's reasons for leaving were secret.

A press briefing is expected to be held at 12:00.

This is a developing story.

Source - news24
More on: #Malema, #EFF, #Shivambo

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

19 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

23 mins ago | 7 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

27 mins ago | 11 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

31 mins ago | 9 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

34 mins ago | 5 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

5 hrs ago | 352 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Chief in bribery storm

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

7 hrs ago | 244 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

20 hrs ago | 595 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

22 hrs ago | 1795 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

24 hrs ago | 862 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

14 Aug 2024 at 12:40hrs | 829 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

14 Aug 2024 at 12:35hrs | 2347 Views

3 car thieves arrested

14 Aug 2024 at 12:28hrs | 460 Views