Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

by Staff reporter

The tables are turning in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with party leader Julius Malema set to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday.Eyewitness News understands the meeting is in relation to Malema's deputy, Floyd Shivambu.The red berets were dealt a blow in 2024's elections, with the emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party pushing them to the fourth most popular party in the country.During the party gala dinner exactly a year ago, Malema rubbished claims suggesting there were tensions between him and Shivambu.During that gathering, Malema sent a stern warning to the party's leaders, who he said were conspiring against him, stating it would be a declaration of war.