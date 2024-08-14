Latest News Editor's Choice


Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has informed the party of his intention to resign, adding that the MK party has offered him a senior leadership position.

Shivambu informed the EFF top six leadership, led by president Julius Malema, of the developments at a crisis meeting on Wednesday evening.

"I am going to be actively involved in uMkhonto we Sizwe party", he said that is to end the speculation.

Julius Malema's the President of EFF announced that Mzwanele Manyi has also left the EFF to join Mk Party.


