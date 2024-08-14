Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago
The City of Bulawayo has provided clarification regarding recent media reports that claimed 71.7 percent of women aged between 16 and 50 who were recently tested for HIV were found to be positive. The City has emphasized that these figures were derived from a specific subset of women participating in a targeted health initiative, not a general population screening.

According to the City, the tests in question were conducted as part of a cancer screening project primarily focused on women who were already known to be living with HIV. This project was designed to address the health needs of women who are on HIV medication, with a particular emphasis on early detection and treatment of cancer among this vulnerable group.

The City of Bulawayo further clarified that the high percentage of HIV-positive results reflects the targeted nature of the screening, which involved women who were already receiving HIV treatment. This should not be interpreted as an indicator of the overall HIV prevalence rate among women in the general population of Bulawayo.

By providing this context, the City aims to ensure that the public understands the specific circumstances surrounding the reported statistics and to prevent any potential misinterpretation of the data. The screening project is part of ongoing efforts to support the health and well-being of women living with HIV, offering them comprehensive care that includes cancer prevention and treatment.



Source - Byo24News
