Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe should immediately release over 100 pro-democracy activists arrested in the run-up to Saturday's SADC summit in Harare, the United Nations rights office said on Wednesday.

The call came as former Citizens Coalition for Change senator Jameson Timba and over 70 other activists arrested on June 16 notched 60 days in pre-trial detention, accused of holding an illegal gathering.

Dozens of other activists and trade union leaders including Jacob Ngarivhume, the leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe, have also been rounded up accused of public order offences, some dating five years back.

"We are concerned by reports of arrests, harassment and intimidation of human rights defenders and political activists in the lead up to the SADC summit," the UN Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

"We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and protection of civic space."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rivals accuse him of launching the crackdown to thwart planned protests during the annual summit of 16 regional states.

Zimbabwe is assuming the rotating chairmanship of SADC from Angola. Sections of Harare have witnessed fevered activity as the government spruces up roads and upgrades hotel facilities in preparation for the summit, whose run-up began with smaller ministerial events on August 7.

The Democratic Alliance, a ruling coalition partner in South Africa, has urged SADC to switch the venue of the summit in protests at the crackdown. SADC appears unlikely to accede to the request, leaving it to individual regional leaders to decide if they want to attend.

Source - zimlive

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

59 mins ago | 106 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Chief in bribery storm

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

5 hrs ago | 105 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

17 hrs ago | 202 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

21 hrs ago | 334 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

21 hrs ago | 1783 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

23 hrs ago | 857 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

24 hrs ago | 822 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

14 Aug 2024 at 12:35hrs | 2322 Views

3 car thieves arrested

14 Aug 2024 at 12:28hrs | 455 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

14 Aug 2024 at 10:11hrs | 747 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

14 Aug 2024 at 09:54hrs | 1176 Views

Liverpool manager heaps praises on Trey Nyoni

14 Aug 2024 at 09:52hrs | 800 Views

'ED2030 lobbyists must be arrested'

14 Aug 2024 at 09:05hrs | 1107 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe's problems best solved through dialogue

14 Aug 2024 at 08:54hrs | 597 Views