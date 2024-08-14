'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Forward In Faith Church International Incorporated (FIFCII), notorious for its endorsement of "gay exorcism" as conversion therapy and belief in witchcraft, is advancing its reach in Scotland.The church's stance has incited accusations from activists labelling it a proponent of "vicious homophobia and misogyny".While Scotland actively moves towards outlawing conversion therapy that interferes with a person's gender identity or sexual preferences, our sister title, Daily Record, has learned that FIFCII has secured approval from the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), despite its controversial doctrine.Originating from Zimbabwe in 1960 and named ZAOGA by founder "Apostle" Ezekiel Guti, the Pentecostal church boasts a significant congregation.Its dogma includes a firm belief in witchcraft and a decree that women must be sexually available to their husbands upon demand, reports the Daily Record.Ministers of the church are known to frequently perform miracles at large evangelical events, claiming to heal the disabled and cure various diseases instantly.FIFCII has strategically planted its roots in Scotland, with plans to establish itself in major cities including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, having already purchased property in Edinburgh designated as their Scottish headquarters.However, the National Secular Society (NSS) has expressed grave concerns regarding FIFCIIs activities in the country.NSS spokesperson on human rights Alejandro Sanchez stated: "This organisation promotes vicious homophobia and misogyny, and may well be endangering lives with reckless allegations of witchcraft.""Any suggestion it is acting in the public benefit and worthy of charitable status is absurd.""We know from experience OSCR has been either unable or unwilling to take action against religious charities that foster intolerance and extreme views.""It is now time legislators urgently review ‘the advancement of religion' as a charitable purpose. It must not be used as a back door for religious groups to promote conversion therapy and the subjugation of women."The FIFCII website details an exorcism of a man possessed by a "homosexual spirit".A 2017 "Apostle's Update" blog post on the charity's website recounts how the spirit "bound him for many years", but he was liberated during a "miracle night" in St Kitts and Nevis.The blog notes: "The atmosphere on Sunday was electric as there was too much joy in the church."Another blog entry narrates the ‘deliverance' of a 14 year old girl in Zimbabwe who was forced nightly to "eat human flesh and drink human blood" as part of a ‘witchcraft' ritual.At an event at last year's Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University - established by the church's leader in Bindura, a team of evangelists were reported to have been freed from possession.The report declares: "We thank our father Apostle Dr Joseph Joe Guti for sending us a powerful team of evangelists during the week of Spiritual Revival Festival."Many people were set free from spiritual husbands/wives, some were delivered from abnormal period pains and blood flow, others delivered from witchcraft, satanism and marine spirits as well as healings from sight problems."A blog post from 2015 commends the deliverance of 17 individuals in Zimbabwe from "spiritual husbands, bitterness, homosexuality, witchcraft, satanism – to mention a few".Statistics indicate that thousands of children in the UK may be victims of abuse associated with witchcraft beliefs.In another blog, Pastor Fiona Arthurs outlines a wife's duties in a sermon titled ‘A Wise Woman's Responsibility'.It says sex is "the very reason" for marriage, adding: "When we said ‘I do' we were saying ‘I do' to his desire for sex.Arthurs is author of the book Foolish Things Wives Do To Mess Up Their Marriages – which has a foreword by Ezekiel Guti.In its UK annual report for 2023, FIFCII, reveals its blueprint for Scotland.It declares that it is growing fast due to "tithing" – where the congregation hand over 10% of their income to the church.It states: "Scotland has seen a big increase in numbers due to the influx from Zimbabwe through the work visa program."This has benefited us in many ways, not least with tithing but also as many of them were already leaders in Zimbabwe. They are eager to do the work of God in their new places of worship."It adds: "An area calling for attention for church growth is the possibility of new assemblies."We are looking to establish one in Dundee in 2024 and possibly Fife as well, areas which are both to the east between Edinburgh and Aberdeen assemblies."Scotland Province might be small in size but mighty in heart and serving a big God."We are confident that 2024 will be a year with bigger, greater, mightier blessings than we have already seen or even believed possible."The Record put the claims relating to extreme homophobia and misogyny to the church's official spokesperson but we did not receive a reply.OSCR was also asked to comment on the acceptance of FIFCII.