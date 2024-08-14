'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

News / National

The investigating officer in Jacob Ngarivhume's disorderly conduct case on Wednesday told a Harare court that the jailed politician was seen stoning two police officers in what led to his arrest.Victor Mukohwa said the Transform Zimbabwe leader and attacked and injured two officers who are expected to confirm the alleged incident during trial.He said statements have since been recorded with one of the medical affidavits still outstanding."The two police officers Tashu and Chirambadare were medically examined," he said, adding, "At the moment, I only have one medical affidavit and I'm yet to get more affidavits for the other officers who were injured during the process."Ngarivhume is jointly charged with Kelvin Gonde.It is alleged that the two were among Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested June 16 this year for allegedly participating in an unlawful gathering.Mukohwa said the two were positively identified attacking the cops who arrested the group.Ngarivhume and Gonde were arrested earlier this month and have been in custody since then.The state says 30 witnesses who are police officers are lined up to testify against the two.Bail hearing, being presided over by magistrate Farai Gwatima, continues this Thursday.