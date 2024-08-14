Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked the Zimbabwean military for remaining loyal to his rule as he pledged housing and car loan incentives to cushion members from a tough economy blamed on his poor administration by critics.Mnangagwa, who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, was speaking Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium in Harare during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations.The annual event is usually marked by a parade by dozens of soldiers decked out in military gear, the exhibition of often dangerous ground and aerial stunts to entertain the crowd as well as awarding of merit medals to individuals associated with the country's defence cause.In a speech full of praise and promises for the defence forces, Mnangagwa urged the introduction of "robust military systems and Defence Forces that are continually evolving" noting "the world is witnessing an upsurge of terrorism and cross border crime, coupled with undue foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries, especially for us in the Global South and East".In this regard, he added, there remains a strong need to enhance not only our domestic military systems but cross border military and security cooperation.Mnangagwa, under fire from opponents for rampant rights violations on dissenters, said Zimbabwe under his administration "cherishes rights and freedoms" realised upon attainment of the country's independence.He cast back to Zimbabwe's bitter liberation struggle from British colonial rule over four decades back and singled out Rufaro stadium as iconic to the historic event."The choice of Rufaro Stadium invokes sentimental memories. It was at these historic grounds, on the eve of 18 April 1980, when the Union Jack was lowered and the Zimbabwean Flag hoisted."That symbolic act marked the birth of an independent and free Zimbabwe; it ushered us into a journey of yet again charting our own course and destiny."It was also in surrounding residential suburbs such as Mbare and Highfields where many of our citizens were brutalised for their resistance and rejection of the racist colonial administration."These neighbourhoods incubated and strengthened the resolve of many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe to wage the protracted liberation struggle for democracy, freedom and independence."Today's celebrations on these grounds, afford us the opportunity to once again reflect on the arduous journey that our nation has travelled to realise the rights and freedoms we so dearly cherish today.""Equally", Mnangagwa added, "your defence of our national interests as embodied in our national Constitution, over the years, has been exemplary and unflinching."The formidability, reliability, dependability, professionalism and discipline of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remain the guarantor of the peace and security necessary for the development, modernisation, industrialisation and prosperity of our nation."Despite the negative effects of illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries, the ZDF stands firm. We thank you all officers, men and women for your loyalty and consistent service to Zimbabwe."He added, "Meanwhile, an array of strategies are under way to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces".He promised to expand the military's transport fleet through procurement of an assortment of vehicles and construction of 3,000 housing units for members of the defence forces.Healthwise, Mnangagwa promised to equip all military hospitals and health institutions with requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines.