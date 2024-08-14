Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has thanked the Zimbabwean military for remaining loyal to his rule as he pledged housing and car loan incentives to cushion members from a tough economy blamed on his poor administration by critics.

Mnangagwa, who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, was speaking Tuesday at Rufaro Stadium in Harare during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations.

The annual event is usually marked by a parade by dozens of soldiers decked out in military gear, the exhibition of often dangerous ground and aerial stunts to entertain the crowd as well as awarding of merit medals to individuals associated with the country's defence cause.

In a speech full of praise and promises for the defence forces, Mnangagwa urged the introduction of "robust military systems and Defence Forces that are continually evolving" noting "the world is witnessing an upsurge of terrorism and cross border crime, coupled with undue foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries, especially for us in the Global South and East".

In this regard, he added, there remains a strong need to enhance not only our domestic military systems but cross border military and security cooperation.

Mnangagwa, under fire from opponents for rampant rights violations on dissenters, said Zimbabwe under his administration "cherishes rights and freedoms" realised upon attainment of the country's independence.

He cast back to Zimbabwe's bitter liberation struggle from British colonial rule over four decades back and singled out Rufaro stadium as iconic to the historic event.

"The choice of Rufaro Stadium invokes sentimental memories. It was at these historic grounds, on the eve of 18 April 1980, when the Union Jack was lowered and the Zimbabwean Flag hoisted.

"That symbolic act marked the birth of an independent and free Zimbabwe; it ushered us into a journey of yet again charting our own course and destiny.

"It was also in surrounding residential suburbs such as Mbare and Highfields where many of our citizens were brutalised for their resistance and rejection of the racist colonial administration.

"These neighbourhoods incubated and strengthened the resolve of many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe to wage the protracted liberation struggle for democracy, freedom and independence.

"Today's celebrations on these grounds, afford us the opportunity to once again reflect on the arduous journey that our nation has travelled to realise the rights and freedoms we so dearly cherish today."

"Equally", Mnangagwa added, "your defence of our national interests as embodied in our national Constitution, over the years, has been exemplary and unflinching.

"The formidability, reliability, dependability, professionalism and discipline of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remain the guarantor of the peace and security necessary for the development, modernisation, industrialisation and prosperity of our nation.

"Despite the negative effects of illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries, the ZDF stands firm. We thank you all officers, men and women for your loyalty and consistent service to Zimbabwe."

He added, "Meanwhile, an array of strategies are under way to improve the welfare of members of our Defence Forces. Non-monetary incentives and benefits such as Civil Service Housing Loans and the Civil Service Vehicle Purchase schemes have been extended to members of the Defence Forces".

He promised to expand the military's transport fleet through procurement of an assortment of vehicles and construction of 3,000 housing units for members of the defence forces.

Healthwise, Mnangagwa promised to equip all military hospitals and health institutions with requisite modern equipment and adequate medicines.

Source - zimlive

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

5 mins ago | 1 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

2 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Chief in bribery storm

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

5 hrs ago | 280 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

5 hrs ago | 262 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

20 hrs ago | 592 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

21 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mgadaffi punishes former paymasters

21 hrs ago | 335 Views

Foreigners flee as Dudula raids Soweto spazas

21 hrs ago | 1785 Views

210 million-year-old lungfish species unearthed in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwean Minister of Sports hotly tipped for top IOC seat

24 hrs ago | 860 Views

Woman airlifted to Bulawayo hospital after being trampled by elephant

14 Aug 2024 at 12:40hrs | 826 Views

Simba Rushwaya dies

14 Aug 2024 at 12:35hrs | 2327 Views

3 car thieves arrested

14 Aug 2024 at 12:28hrs | 457 Views

Man headbutts, stabs brother-in-law to death

14 Aug 2024 at 10:11hrs | 749 Views

SA Home Affairs Minister enhances work permit process for ZEP holders

14 Aug 2024 at 09:54hrs | 1176 Views