Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lesotho's Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane has arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport ahead of the SADC Summit for Heads of State and Government scheduled for Saturday. He was welcomed at the airport by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Lesotho has a long history of involvement in regional environmental and land management initiatives. In November 1981, the Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC) entrusted Lesotho with coordinating regional activities related to Soil and Water Conservation and Land Utilization (SWCLU). This responsibility led to the establishment of the SWCLU Sector Coordination Unit within Lesotho's Ministry of Agriculture, Co-operatives, and Marketing in 1985.

In August 1991, the SADCC Council of Ministers broadened Lesotho's mandate to include overall environmental coordination within the SADC region, renaming the sector as the SADC Environment and Land Management Sector (ELMS). Lesotho’s role in this area underscores its commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship within the region.

Lesotho, a country with a total land area of 30,355 square kilometers, is the 141st largest nation globally and shares its entire border with South Africa. With a population of 2.3 million as of August 2024, Lesotho's economy is primarily driven by agriculture, mining, and water exports, contributing to a gross domestic product (GDP) of approximately US$2.2 billion. Sesotho and English are the official languages, though other languages such as Phuthi, Xhosa, and Zulu are also widely spoken.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Lesotho, #Sadc, #Summit

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

8 mins ago | 1 Views

ZIFA sets date for AGM

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

10 mins ago | 0 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

1 hr ago | 114 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 671 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chief in bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 346 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

7 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

7 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

7 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

7 hrs ago | 186 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

8 hrs ago | 235 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

8 hrs ago | 269 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

22 hrs ago | 622 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

23 hrs ago | 366 Views