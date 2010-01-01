Latest News Editor's Choice


Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has sounded the alarm over rising temperatures and dwindling water supplies in the city, urging residents to plant indigenous trees to combat the effects of climate change.

According to Coltart, temperatures in Bulawayo have been consistently eight degrees Celsius (8°C) above the average for this time of year, leading to massive evaporation from the city's dams, now sitting at just 31 percent capacity.

"As we stand here in August 2024, our city faces a great challenge in climate change," Coltart said during a recent ceremony where 10 youth organisations including high school students will share US$50 000 to fund innovative climate solutions in Bulawayo.

"Partly because of climate change, our dams are currently at 31 percent capacity. That is catastrophic. We are in danger of actually running out of raw water if we experience another season like the last."

Coltart highlighted the concerning impact of the higher-than-average temperatures on the city's water supply which have accelerated the evaporation rate of water from its dams and are depleting the already scarce water resources.

"For those of you who follow weather applications, you will see that on average, our temperatures in this city have been 8°C over the norm. This, coupled with the lack of rainfall, has led to massive evaporation," he explained, stressing it puts Bulawayo at risk of running out of raw water if similar weather conditions persist.

The mayor also shared a disturbing report about the condition of the Insiza Dam, which he said was also depleting.

"I had a report this morning from someone who flew over Insiza Dam last Thursday. They were horrified by how quickly it is dropping," he said.

Coltart added that the water situation is exacerbated by illegal gold panning activities, which are damaging the city's river systems.

 "Even if we have good rain this coming season, much of that water will not even reach our dams. We have a crisis, residents and young people," he said.

The mayor also pointed to the stark contrast in vegetation between the low-density suburbs in the east and the high-density suburbs in the west, a difference visible even from satellite images.

"If you look at our city from Google Maps, you will see a stark contrast in colour. The East is green, the West is brown," Coltart said.

He noted that the lack of trees in high-density suburbs contributes to higher temperatures in those areas.

"The challenge for us is to green our city," Coltart urged.

"Now, trees take 10 or 20 years to grow. It's beyond my lifetime, but young people need to take up this challenge. We need to have a vision that when you look at Google Maps in 2034, the whole city will be green."

Coltart emphasised the need to move away from exotic trees like jacarandas, firs, and gums, which consume vast amounts of groundwater and are poorly suited to the local environment.

"We need to cut out our gum trees. We need to establish nurseries of indigenous trees, and young people need to spearhead this effort if we are going to transform our city," he said.

The mayor called on young people to take an active role in greening Bulawayo, from developing nurseries to planting trees.

 "We need to have this collective vision. When we look at Google Maps in 10 years, will we see a difference? Will the high-density areas be green, lush, and cool?" he said, highlighting the broader benefits of a greener city, noting that a cooler environment enhances productivity. "Science teaches us that when people work in a cooler environment, they are more productive. We know that ourselves, don't we?"

Coltart expressed his support for ongoing efforts to revive indigenous tree nurseries across the city, particularly those led by the Director of Housing and Community Services Department, Dictor Khumalo who has already initiated several projects.

 "I'm looking forward to working closely with you Mr Khumalo on these projects," he said.

