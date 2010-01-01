Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members Carl Niehaus and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have refuted claims that they were leaving the party after news emerged today that Floyd Shivambu has resigned from the party.

Niehaus called the allegations fake and misleading.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Niehaus said he was and would remain loyal to the EFF President Julius Malema and the entire leadership of the party.

"I remain a loyal member of the EFF and absolutely have no reason to even consider the possibility of leaving the EFF.

"My belief remains that the EFF is the only truly economic emancipatory revolutionary movement in South Africa," he said.

Mkhwebane also posted on X that news that she was leaving the red berets was fake.

"I will never betray the fighters my political home," the post read.

This is after news broke that the deputy president of the EFF Floyd Shivambu had resigned from the party.

Highly placed sources confirmed to IOL that Shivambu wanted to be released from his duties.

There were claims that divisions were brewing between Malema and Shivambu but this was dismissed.

It is said that difficulties, including the VBS scandal, have shaken the EFF in the wake of the May general elections where the party was unable to grow its support.

The EFF has called an "urgent press conference" with party officials on Thursday to announce changes to its leadership structures.

Source - iol
More on: #EFF, #Mkhwebane, #Niehaus

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

41 mins ago | 23 Views

ZIFA sets date for AGM

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

44 mins ago | 24 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

50 mins ago | 50 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

5 hrs ago | 456 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 692 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

7 hrs ago | 359 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

8 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chief in bribery storm

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

8 hrs ago | 619 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

8 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

8 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

8 hrs ago | 219 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

8 hrs ago | 38 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

8 hrs ago | 197 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

20 hrs ago | 215 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

23 hrs ago | 627 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

24 hrs ago | 367 Views