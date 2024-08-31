Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIFA sets date for AGM

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has scheduled the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for October 18 in Harare.

According to a circular issued by ZIFA, the AGM is expected to be attended by all 60 ZIFA councillors. The Normalisation Committee, chaired by Lincoln Mutasa, along with representatives from the Sports and Recreation Commission and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, will also be present.

"In accordance with the current ZIFA statutes (Article 27), a notice is hereby given to all ZIFA Members of the Annual General Meeting (AGM)," the notice stated.

Per Article 24, members will exercise their voting rights through their official delegates, each of whom will have a single vote and participate in the AGM debates. The notice also requested that each member submit the names and passport-sized photos of their delegates to the Secretariat by August 31, 2024.

Source - businesstimes
More on: #Zifa, #AGM, #Date

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

1 hr ago | 93 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

6 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

7 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chief in bribery storm

7 hrs ago | 342 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

7 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

7 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

7 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

7 hrs ago | 304 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

7 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

7 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

7 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

7 hrs ago | 37 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

SEOM condemn 2023 elections and should have denied Mnangagwa legitimacy and now can't deny him SADC chairmanship.

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Start preparing now for next Olympics

20 hrs ago | 214 Views

Miss Universe coming to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zuma's MK wants release of Verwoerd 'monopolies' report

22 hrs ago | 619 Views

Munetsi named club vice-captain in France

23 hrs ago | 366 Views