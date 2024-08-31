ZIFA sets date for AGM

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has scheduled the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for October 18 in Harare.According to a circular issued by ZIFA, the AGM is expected to be attended by all 60 ZIFA councillors. The Normalisation Committee, chaired by Lincoln Mutasa, along with representatives from the Sports and Recreation Commission and the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, will also be present."In accordance with the current ZIFA statutes (Article 27), a notice is hereby given to all ZIFA Members of the Annual General Meeting (AGM)," the notice stated.Per Article 24, members will exercise their voting rights through their official delegates, each of whom will have a single vote and participate in the AGM debates. The notice also requested that each member submit the names and passport-sized photos of their delegates to the Secretariat by August 31, 2024.