Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police ready to maintain order in Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Police in Beitbridge have issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt peace in the district and the country, particularly during the upcoming SADC Summit in Harare.

The police, led by Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, emphasized their readiness to deal with any unlawful activities or demonstrations. As part of their efforts, security forces conducted a roadshow in Beitbridge, urging the public to maintain peace and avoid participating in illegal activities.

Chief Supt Ncube highlighted that the security forces are united in their commitment to preserving order and have already taken measures, including banning the carrying of dangerous weapons from July 31 to October 30.

This ban comes in response to a rise in violent crimes in the district, with numerous cases of murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery reported between October 2023 and July 2024.

The police have vowed to confiscate any prohibited weapons and arrest violators during this period.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Tremont, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Razor wire installations


Must Read

Tanzania's President arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Malawi's Chakwera arrives for SADC Summit

9 mins ago | 2 Views

President Masisi to participate at Sadc Sjummit in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 9 Views

South Africa committed to strengthening ties with Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 27 Views

US thumbs up for Zimbabwe investment

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

ZIFA sets date for AGM

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe govt officials loot food aid

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Dragnet closes in on Zimbabwe money launderers

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mkhwebane and Carl Niehaus refute claims they are ditching the EFF

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

BCC goes solar to light up Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Plant indigenous trees to stop Bulawayo's water woes

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Lesotho's Prime Minister arrives in Zimbabwe for SADC Summit

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Bulawayo refutes 90% HIV positivity report

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa thanks military for loyalty

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

'Ngarivhume stoned, injured two police officers'

5 hrs ago | 402 Views

'Gay exorcism' church with roots in Zimbabwe sets sights on expansion across Scotland

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa urged to ignore courts and immediately release activists?

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bulawayo clarifies HIV media reports

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hichilema: Absolute power corrupts absolutely

6 hrs ago | 480 Views

Floyd Shivambu, Jimmy Manyi joins Zunma's MK party

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Malema set to hold emergency EFF meeting

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

BREAKING: Floyd Shivambu quits as the EFF's deputy president

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mike Moyo anoints own chiefs to rule in Bulawayo

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Bulawayo residents told to stop digging wells

9 hrs ago | 470 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves US$6,5m building plans

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Concerns rise over untreatable gonorrhoea as infections reach record levels in UK

9 hrs ago | 450 Views

PAC reject 'sell-out' deal between ANC and DA

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

SADC meetings underway in Harare

9 hrs ago | 464 Views

Chief in bribery storm

9 hrs ago | 389 Views

SA's Home Affairs may have to pay Zimbabwean R1 million

9 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe ready to host 44th SADC Summit

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zacc pounces on Harare City Council town clerk's wives

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Prophet Magaya unveils sponsorship for Women Super League

9 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabweans should not over-rely on NSSA pension scheme'

9 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe policemen acquitted of killing armed robbery suspect

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

US-funded 'rights defenders' engage Zimbabwe over crackdown

10 hrs ago | 136 Views

Borrowdale land invasions irk residents

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwean vendors are suffering because of Sadc

10 hrs ago | 221 Views

Pressure is intensifying on Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Pioneering progress amid resource constraints in African radiology and oncology

10 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF councillors resist govt interference

10 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe pulls all stops for Sadc Summit

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce online border management systems

10 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa headlines Sadc Public Lecture

10 hrs ago | 149 Views

SADC must free itself from foreign funding

10 hrs ago | 40 Views

Charumbira denies wrongdoing in trial

10 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe infrastructure inspires peers

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Trial of 5 suspected hitmen delayed again

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Africa declares Mpox public health emergency amid surge in cases and deaths

11 hrs ago | 289 Views