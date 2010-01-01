Zimbabwe police ready to maintain order in Beitbridge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Beitbridge have issued a stern warning against any attempts to disrupt peace in the district and the country, particularly during the upcoming SADC Summit in Harare.The police, led by Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, emphasized their readiness to deal with any unlawful activities or demonstrations. As part of their efforts, security forces conducted a roadshow in Beitbridge, urging the public to maintain peace and avoid participating in illegal activities.Chief Supt Ncube highlighted that the security forces are united in their commitment to preserving order and have already taken measures, including banning the carrying of dangerous weapons from July 31 to October 30.This ban comes in response to a rise in violent crimes in the district, with numerous cases of murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery reported between October 2023 and July 2024.The police have vowed to confiscate any prohibited weapons and arrest violators during this period.