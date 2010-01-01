South Africa committed to strengthening ties with Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Zimbabwe, as stated by the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola. Following a courtesy visit to Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Lamola emphasized the importance of continued friendship and collaboration between the two nations. He also congratulated Shava on his recent appointment as chairman of the SADC Council of Ministers.During their meeting, the ministers discussed various regional political and economic issues, including the situation in the eastern DRC and Mozambique. Lamola expressed South Africa's support for Shava's role in addressing these regional challenges. They also explored topics related to economic integration, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, and the impact of the El Nino-induced drought on the region.The discussions highlighted the ongoing cooperation between South Africa and Zimbabwe, with both countries committed to working together on shared regional concerns and strengthening their bilateral ties.