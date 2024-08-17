President Masisi to participate at Sadc Sjummit in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The President of Botswana, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, will participate at the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of States and Government, on 17 August 2024.The 44th SADC Summit will be hosted by the Republic of Zimbabwe as the Incoming SADC Chair, under the theme, "Promoting Innovation to Unblock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC."The Summit will, among others, review progress on the implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030, as well as receive updates on key issues, such as the regional's peace and security agenda. The 44th SADC Summit will see the handover of the SADC Chairship from His Excellency Mr. Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, President of Angola, to His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe.A series of Meetings will precede the Summit, including the SADC Council of Ministers, which will be held on 13th-14th August 2024, and the SADC Organ Troika Summit, will take place on 16th August 2024.On the margins of the 44th SADC Summit, the SADC Heads of State and government will participate in High-level Events which will include visits to the Geo Pomona Waste Management Facility, and the Museum of Africa Liberation which showcases African culture and liberation history.President Masisi will be accompanied by Honourable Dr. Lemogang Kwape, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senior Government Officials. President Masisi and his delegation will return to Gaborone on 18th August 2024.